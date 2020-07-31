Vietnam confirms 37 new Covid-19 cases, mostly imported

A medical staff prepares to work in the quarantine zone of Da Nang Hospital, Da Nang City, July 27, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

The remaining 11 infections are transmissions linked to hospitals in the central city of Da Nang, currently the nation’s Covid-19 hotspot.

"Patient 510" and "Patients 517 to 526", aged 15-90 are either patients or family members taking care of patients at different hospitals in the central city. Three of them are from HCMC and eight from central Quang Nam Province.

"Patients 511 to 516 "are crew members on a gas ship. They stayed in Qatar from July 2-5 and in India from July 14-16, stopping by Singapore to refuel. They docked at the Vung Tau Port on July 28 and were quarantined immediately.

"Patients 527-546" were on the repatriation flight from Equatorial Guinea in central Africa that landed at Noi Bai International Airport Wednesday afternoon. The flight carried 219 Vietnamese citizens, 129 already infected with the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam reported a Covid-19 patient with multiple comorbidities died on Friday, the first death of anyone who contracted the disease in the country.

The Health Ministry said "Patient 428" had died of "myocardial infarction caused by chronic diseases of hypertension, heart failure, end-stage of chronic renal failure and complications of respiratory failure due to heart failure and Covid-19."

Of the 546 Covid-19 cases recorded so far, 373 have recovered. More than 53,000 people are in quarantine across the country.

The pandemic has infected more than 17.5 million people worldwide with recorded deaths crossing 677,000.