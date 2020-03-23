Vietnam confirms 122nd coronavirus infection

"Patient 122" is a 24-year-old woman from the central province of Ha Tinh. Her swab samples were confirmed positive at the Da Nang Center for Disease Control, the Health Ministry announced Monday evening.

The woman worked as a bartender in Bangkok and had come into contact with many people without a face mask on. On March 17, she went to another bar in Bangkok to meet a friend. Three days later, she boarded Thai Airways flight TG947 from the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and landed March 20 in Da Nang City.

She was quarantined on arrival by the Da Nang Center for Disease Control at the city's Center for National Defense Education.

A friend of "Patient 122" is currently quarantined in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Son District.

Da Nang has recorded five Covid-19 cases so far, two of them Vietnamese, including "Patient 122", and the other three foreigners.

On Monday alone, Vietnam has confirmed nine coronavirus infections, including "patient 122".

The country has recorded 105 new cases since March 6, with 104 still under treatment and one recovered last week. Of the active cases, 12 have tested negative either once or twice.

Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions.

Starting Sunday, in an unprecedented move, Vietnam suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 14,700 people globally, spreading to 192 countries and territories thus far.