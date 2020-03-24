Vietnam confirms 11 new Covid-19 cases

Four cases in HCMC are related to the Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2's Thao Dien Ward whose four foreign customers had been confirmed infected earlier. Thao Dien is home to many expats in the city.

"Patient 124" is a Brazilian man, 52, who is living at District 2 in HCMC. He works at Gia Dinh Shoes Co. Ltd that have offices in the district and in Vinh Cuu District of Dong Nai Province that neighbors HCMC.

For days, he had traveled back and forth between the two offices. He had also visited several restaurants and coffee shops in Bien Hoa Town of Dong Nai, as well as the Vincom shopping mall in District 2 without wearing a face mask.

On March 14, he visited the Buddha bar and was sent to quarantined in District 2 on March 22 before testing positive. He is treated at the city’s field hospital in Cu Chi District.

"Patient 125" is a 22-year-old South African woman, residing in District 7, HCMC. She came to the Budha bar from 9:30 p.m. on March 14 and stayed until 3 a.m. the next day. After learning about infection cases from people that had been to the bar, she reported herself on March 22. From March 15 to the time she was tested positive, this woman was quarantined at home.

"Patient 126" is another South African living in District 7, a 28-year-old male teacher. He is a friend of "Patient 125" and had stayed at the bar at the same time with her. After that, he had visited her twice at home. The two are now receiving treatment at a quarantine zone in Can Gio District.

"Patient 127" is a 23-year-old man resides in Tan Phu District. He served at the Buddha bar for the night shift from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. He started the Covid-19 symptoms with a fever on March 16 and went to a local clinic in Tan Phu for a health check. Between March 17 and 20, he did not go to work but had visited several restaurants in town. On March 21, he reported himself after learning about positive cases related to Buddha bar. Later, he was quarantined at home before he was sent to a centralized facility in the district and tested positive. Now he is treated in Cu Chi.

Earlier, three British men and a Canadian man had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus after they went together to the bar on March 14, the day before the city closed all bars to limit the spread of the virus.

Buddha Bar & Grill in Thao Dien Ward, District 2, HCMC. Photo courtesy of Buddha Bar.

"Patient 128" and "Patient 129" are both 20, male and studying in Britain. "Patient 128" is from Hai Phong City in northern Vietnam, "Patient 129" is a Hanoi resident. They both returned to Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport on March 20 via Vietnam Airlines flight VN54. One was confirmed infected on March 22 and the other March 23. They are both now quarantined at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the capital’s Dong Anh District.

The next three patients are Vietnamese people returning from Spain. They touched down in Hanoi on March 22 on Aeroflot flight SU290 after transiting in Russia. After entering Vietnam they were sent to a quarantine zone in the northern province of Bac Giang. Their test results came out as positive.

"Patient 130" is a 30-year-old man in Binh Chanh District, HCMC, "Patient 131" is a 23-year-old man, also in Binh Chanh, "Patient 132" is a 25-year-old woman in Hanoi.

"Patient 133" is a woman, 66, in Lai Chau Province in northern Vietnam. Within this month, she had come to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, where two nurses have been confirmed infected with the virus. On March 22, she ran a fever on her way back to Lai Chau. The next day she tested positive and is now treated at the province’s Lai Chau General Hospital.

"Patient 134" is a 10-year-old foreign boy who is staying in Thach That District of Hanoi. He arrived in Vietnam at Noi Bai airport on March 18 on Aeroflot flight SU290 and was sent to a quarantine camp in Thanh Hoa Province in the north central region. He was announced positive on March 23.

So far, the nation has had 134 infections confirmed, including 17 who have been discharged after treatment. Of the current active cases, 14 have tested negative either between once and thrice.

The latest cases raise the number of Covid-19 patients in HCMC to 34, with three discharged from hospitals last month, and that of Hanoi to 44. The nation’s two biggest cities are now taking the lead in number of infections.

Many of active cases are Vietnamese nationals retuning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners visiting from the same regions. Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 17,250 people globally as it spread to 196 countries and territories.