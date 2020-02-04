Vietnam confirms 10th nCoV case

The patient lives in the northern Vinh Phuc Province and is a family member of a 23-year-old woman came back from work training in Wuhan last month and was already put under treatment in Hanoi for nCoV infection.

There were eight Vietnamese in the Wuhan work training group and five of them have been confirmed to be infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus.

They returned to Vietnam on a Southern China Airlines flight (CZ8315). They were picked up by the company car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport and attended a company meeting in Thien Ke Commune, Binh Son District, Vinh Phuc Province, about 18 km from the airport.

Other infection cases in Vietnam are a Vietnamese American visitor who transited in Wuhan, a Chinese man from Wuhan and his son who met him in Vietnam, and a hotel receptionist who served the father and son in Nha Trang.

By Tuesday afternoon, Vietnam have discharged three of the nCoV patients from hospital: the Nha Trang hotel staff, the Chinese son, and one of the workers coming back from Wuhan.

Vietnam's government declared the novel coronavirus an epidemic on Saturday. The country has reported 304 suspected cases with symptoms like high fever and coughing, including some people who had visited infected areas in China, as of Monday. Of them, 214 have tested negative for the virus and 90 are in quarantine pending test results.

The death toll from the epidemic has reached 427, with 425 dying in China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.