Vietnam condemns attacks in Turkey, Switzerland, Germany

Flag-wrapped coffin of late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov is carried to a plane during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Umit Bektas

Vietnam has slammed the recent shootings in Ankara and Zurich and a truck crash in Berlin that led to the deaths of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey and 12 people in Germany.

The country would like to send its deepest condolences to the Russian government, people and family of the ambassador, Foreign Ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said on Tuesday.

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot in the back and killed as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday by an off-duty police officer, who shouted: "Don't forget Aleppo" and "Allahu Akbar" as he opened fire, according to Reuters.

President Tayyip Erdogan, in a video message to the nation, cast the attack as an attempt to undermine NATO-member Turkey's relations with Russia - ties long tested by the war in Syria. He said he had agreed in a telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin to step up cooperation to fight terrorism.

At a special meeting at the Kremlin, President Putin ordered increased security at all Russian missions and said "the bandits" who committed the act would feel retribution.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday, saying the killing was carried out by a "radical Islamic terrorist" and violated "all rules of civilized order".

Vietnam also strongly condemns the truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin, spokesman Binh said, expressing the country’s sympathy for the families of the victims.

The driver reportedly smashed into wooden huts serving mulled wine and sausages at the foot of the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church, one of west Berlin's most famous landmarks, on Monday evening. 12 people were killed and 48 others were injured, 18 severely, Reuters said.

In Switzerland, a gunman from the town of Uster stormed into an Islamic center near the main train station in the country's financial capital Zurich and opened fire on people praying, wounding three men, police said on Tuesday.

