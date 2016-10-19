VnExpress International
Vietnam commits to 8 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

By VnExpress   October 19, 2016 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2010 were around 266 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, not including effects of land use and forestry. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment

More can be done with international support, officials have said.

Vietnam, one of the countries worst affected by climate change, has reaffirmed its commitment to an 8-percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, saying it can even do better with international support.

A reduction of up to 25 percent could be possible if global organizations offer their helping hands, Tran Hong Ha, the environmental minister, said at a conference on Tuesday.

Official data showed that Vietnam’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2010 were around 266 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, not including effects of land use and forestry. Energy-related industries accounted for 53 percent.

The figure was a sharp increase from an estimated 150 million tons in 2000.

Ha, the minister, said that from now to 2030, Vietnam will keep applying various methods to reach the goal of greenhouse gas reduction and encourage the development of green industries. The country will conduct research to form a national carbon trading market.

John Roome, Senior Director for Climate Change of the World Bank, said that the global carbon market is expected to cut down 30 percent of cost for climate change relief by 2030. By the mid of this century, the market will help reduce 50 percent of global expenses.

A report of the World Bank showed that about 101 countries are currently working on carbon emissions trading.

Vietnam first announced its emission goal last year when it submitted its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, ahead of the COP21 conference in Paris.

According to the INDC report, Vietnam’s average temperature picked up by around 0.5 percent and sea level rose by around 20 centimeters over the last 50 years.

