Vietnam comes second at Asian youth chess tournament

A Vietnamese player (L) at at the Asian Youth Chess 2018 that takes place between March 31 and April 10 in Thailand. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Thu

Vietnam finished second overall at the Asian Youth Chess Championships this year after claiming 52 medals.

The Vietnamese team won 17 gold, 21 silver and 14 bronze medals at the championships, which took place between March 31 and April 10 in Thailand.

Of the medals, individual players brought home seven gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

India was crowned champion with 68 medals while China finished third with 32 medals at the regional competition, which saw competitors aged from 8-18 pitting their wits against each other.