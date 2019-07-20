VnExpress International
Vietnam come 7th among 110 teams at International Mathematics Olympiad

By Duong Tam   July 20, 2019 | 02:52 pm GMT+7
Six Vietnamese students attending the 2019 International Mathematics Olympiad in the U.K., July 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Education and Training.

Six members of the Vietnamese team attending the 2019 International Mathematics Olympiad won two gold and four silver medals.

Their combined score put the national team in seventh position among 110 countries and territories participating in the competition, which was held in the U.K. this year, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

Nguyen Nguyen from the High School for the Gifted under Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City and Nguyen Thuan Hung from Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in the northern city of Hai Phong won gold medals.

The silver medal winners are Vuong Tung Duong from the northern Vinh Phuc Province, Vu Duc Vinh from the central Nghe An Province, and Phan Minh Duc and Nguyen Kha Nhat Long from Hanoi.

This year’s 10-day contest, which will officially wrap up on Monday, saw China come first, followed by the U.S., South Korea, North Korea, Thailand and Russia.

Vietnam has been taking part in the math Olympiad since 1974. Last year, it won one gold, two silvers and three bronze medals, ranking 20th out of 116 countries and territories.

Recently, all five members of the Vietnamese team won medals at the International Physics Olympiad held in Israel - three golds and two silvers.

A 2018 World Bank report said Vietnamese students are among the best academic performers in developing East Asian economies and the Asia-Pacific region.

International Mathematics Olympiad Vietnamese students China UK education gold medals
 
