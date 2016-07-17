Vietnam Coast Guard builds muscle with new vessels

The Vietnam Coast Guard has received two high-speed patrol vessels and a multi-purpose transport ship in a bid to strengthen its capacity to defend the country’s maritime sovereignty, the Vietnam Coast Guard said on its website Saturday.

The three ships are part of a seven-boat scheme the National Assembly, Vietnam’s legislature, approved in 2014.

The two high-speed patrol vessels, CSB-4038 and CSB-4039, can operate at a maximum speed of 35 nautical miles per hour in 30 days at sea, Vietnam Television reported Saturday.

The 90m long multi-purpose transport ship, meanwhile, will be used to refuel and supply logistics for other Vietnam’s vessels operating at sea. The 2,900 ton vessel can operate in up to 60 days at sea.

All the three ships are built by Hong Ha Shipbuilding Company, which is under Vietnam’s General Department of Defense Industry.

Vietnamese defense and coast guard officers on a vessel after a ceremony on July 14. Photo from the Vietnam Coast Guard website

Just last month, the Vietnam Coast Guard conducted technical inspections before receiving another four high-speed patrol boats, which are part of a 12-boat deal the Vietnam Coast Guard has hired James Boat Technology Joint Stock Company to build this year.

The Vietnam Coast Guard was established in 1998 and is a branch of the Vietnam People’s Army. It is responsible for maintaining maritime security and protecting the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

