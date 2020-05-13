Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

A nurse puts samples taken for Covid-19 testing at a laboratory inside HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally has remained at 288 since last Thursday, with the number of active patients down to 36 after three relapsed patients, all Brazilian, were discharged Tuesday.

Vietnam has not recorded any Covid-19 death to date.

At a Tuesday meeting with the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park praised Vietnam’s quick and effective response to the pandemic.

He said Vietnam kept itself updated with Covid-19 developments, shared information transparently and applied measures quickly.

"I want to spend time analyzing and summarizing what Vietnam has done to prevent and fight the pandemic and share that with the international community," Park said, adding that he felt safe living and working in Vietnam as the Covid-19 pandemic raged round the world.

Vietnam has conducted 275,000 Covid-19 tests so far and is now focusing on preventing all sources of transmission from people repatriated from abroad.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 292,000.