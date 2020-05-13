VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days

By Le Nga   May 13, 2020 | 06:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam clear of Covid-19 community infections for 27 days
A nurse puts samples taken for Covid-19 testing at a laboratory inside HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

No new Covid-19 case was confirmed Wednesday morning, marking 27 straight days that Vietnam has gone without community transmission.

The nation’s Covid-19 tally has remained at 288 since last Thursday, with the number of active patients down to 36 after three relapsed patients, all Brazilian, were discharged Tuesday.

Vietnam has not recorded any Covid-19 death to date.

At a Tuesday meeting with the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park praised Vietnam’s quick and effective response to the pandemic.

He said Vietnam kept itself updated with Covid-19 developments, shared information transparently and applied measures quickly.

"I want to spend time analyzing and summarizing what Vietnam has done to prevent and fight the pandemic and share that with the international community," Park said, adding that he felt safe living and working in Vietnam as the Covid-19 pandemic raged round the world.

Vietnam has conducted 275,000 Covid-19 tests so far and is now focusing on preventing all sources of transmission from people repatriated from abroad.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 292,000.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients
 
Read more
Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

Chinese man gets death for killing Vietnamese mother-in-law

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Vietnam flies home 345 people from Russia

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient returns from the dead in Hanoi

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

 
go to top