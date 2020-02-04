Vietnam-China train grinds to a halt as nCoV closes in

A train from China's Nanning Railway Station arrived at Dong Dang Railway Station, Lang Son Province at around 11:20 p.m. Monday, carrying a British man and one Vietnamese woman.

After 11 years of crossing the Vietnam - China border, the overnight service from Hanoi's Gia Lam Railway Station to Dong Dang and Nanning, capital of Guangxi Province in southern China, will temporarily halt operations to limit the spread of the new coronavirus (nCoV).

The passenger train service operates one trip a day from capital Hanoi, through Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, stopping at Dong Dang Station in Lang Son Province, from where Chinese trains take over en route to Nanning. Two services a week depart for Beijing West Station in China on Tuesdays and Fridays, with return journeys commencing on Thursdays and Sundays.