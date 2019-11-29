VnExpress International
Vietnam, China agree to rein in South China Sea conflicts

By Huyen Le   November 29, 2019 | 07:55 am GMT+7
Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (L) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, China, during his visit from November 26-28, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam and China will control and resolve conflicts on the South China Sea in an appropriate manner, the deputy foreign ministers of both countries have agreed.

The agreement was reached in talks held in Beijing between Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng. Trung was on a 3-day working visit that ended Thursday.

Trung and Yucheng were heading high-level delegations from both countries to discuss key aspects of bilateral relations, including border issues, as well as regional and world issues of common interest.

Both sides agreed to control and resolve conflicts appropriately and contribute to a peaceful, stable environment in the South China Sea, known in Vietnam as the East Sea, according to a press release by Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Trung also clearly stated Vietnam’s stance on resolving all sea-related issues in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides agreed to maintain mechanisms to discuss sea-related issues and to cooperate with each other in organizing activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations next year.

