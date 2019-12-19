Vietnam, Cambodia hold chemical-spill rescue drill

A truck with chemical soldiers of Vietnam's Ministry of National Defense is at a joint rescue drill with Cambodia forces, December 18, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/An Nam.

The premise was the leakage of chemicals caused by a storm, and the drill focused on establishing and operating a joint command post and post-disaster rehabilitation.

It was carried out in Cambodia's Svay Rieng Province that borders Vietnam's Long An province.

The drill aimed to strengthen the traditional diplomatic relations and solidarity and cooperation between the two nations' armies and people, Vietnam's Minister of National Defense General Ngo Xuan Lich said.

His Cambodian counterpart, General Tea Banh, said the drill would also improve awareness of emergency protocols and prevention of disasters.

He thanked the Vietnamese defense ministry for providing technologies, vehicles and medical equipment for the drill.

A Cambodian helicopter and paratroopers take part in a joint disaster rescue drill with Vietnamese troops on December 18, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/An Nam.

On the same morning the Vietnamese defense ministry donated to Chantrea District a healthcare center served by a high-voltage electric cable from Long An and 10 boats.

After the drill medical personnel provided health checks and medicines to 200 Cambodians.