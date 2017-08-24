VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam calls for Southeast Asian unity amid East Sea tension

By Reuters/Mai Nguyen   August 24, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam calls for Southeast Asian unity amid East Sea tension
Vietnam's Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo by Reuters/File Photo

'Do not let ASEAN become a playing card for the competition among major countries,' said Vietnam's leader.

Vietnam's most powerful leader has called for greater unity among Southeast Asian states in challenging China's territorial claims in the East Sea, the Vietnamese reference for the South China Sea.

Making the first visit by a Vietnamese Communist Party chief to Indonesia since 1959, Nguyen Phu Trong said in a speech televised at home on Wednesday that the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) needed to be unified in resolving territorial disputes.

"Do not let ASEAN become a playing card for the competition among major countries," Trong said, without identifying which he meant.

Trong's visit is the first made by a Vietnamese Party chief to Indonesia since late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit in 1959, and the first visit made by a top Vietnamese leader since the two nations established a strategic partnership in June 2013.

China claims most of the South China Sea, while Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei claim parts of the sea, which commands strategic sealanes and has rich fishing grounds along with oil and gas deposits.

More than $3 trillion in cargo pass South China Sea every year.

After Indonesia, Trong is due to visit Myanmar at the invitation of President Htin Kyaw.

Related News:
Tags: South China Sea ASEAN party
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top