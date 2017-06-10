VnExpress International
Vietnam calls for dialogue to end Qatar diplomatic crisis

By Khanh Lynh   June 10, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Vietnam says it has good relationships with Middle East countries and hopes for peace and stability in the region.

Vietnam has urged Gulf nations to discuss and find a solution to the ongoing diplomatic crisis after some states decided to cut ties with Qatar this week. 

Dialogue between the countries is both for the benefit of their people, and to contribute to peace and stability in the region, Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Vietnam's foreign ministry spokesperson, said Friday. 

Vietnam has good relationships with Middle East countries in general and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in particular, Hang said.

Vietnamese citizens living and working in Qatar are somewhat worried but their lives "remain stable," the Vietnamese embassy said earlier this week.

Ambassador Nguyen Hoang said the embassy has been active in keeping the community updated and has “urged local people to stay calm and closely watch the developments of the situation.”

A group of Arab powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran, according to media reports.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain first made the move, and then Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined later.

Qatar, a small peninsular nation of 2.5 million people that has a large U.S. military base, has denounced the diplomatic cut-off, saying it is based on lies. 

