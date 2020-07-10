VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam brings over 600 people back home from US, Russia

By Nguyen Quy   July 10, 2020 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Vietnam brings over 600 people back home from US, Russia
Vietnamese citizens wait to check in at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. before boarding a repatriation flight, July 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Special flights arranged by the government have brought home 626 Vietnamese stranded in Covid-19 hotspots the U.S. and Russia in the last two days.

A Vietnam Airlines flight from Washington D.C. landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Friday morning with 346 people, mainly seniors, children and students whose visas had expired and having no accommodation due to school closures.

All underwent medical checks before boarding, wore face masks throughout the flight and submitted health declarations. They were quarantined on arrival and their samples have been sent for testing.

This was the fourth repatriation flight from the U.S. Earlier, around 1,000 Vietnamese nationals stuck in the U.S. were brought home.

The Vietnamese embassy in the U.S. said another 13,000 people are still waiting to be repatriated. There have been no plans announced for Vietnamese students affected by President Trump's new visa rule.

Vietnam Airlines said it plans to operate three to five repatriation flights in July-August.

The U.S. is the world’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot, with over 3.2 million infections and 135,822 deaths.

On Thursday another Vietnam Airlines flight had brought 280 Vietnamese from Russia to Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta.

The passengers and crew have been quarantined in neighboring Bac Lieu Province.

The passengers traveled from Vladivostok, Ekaterinburg, Saint Petersburg, and other places to Moscow to board the flight.

Russia has the world's fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases, over 707,000, and reported 10,843 deaths.

At a government meeting late last month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had instructed authorities to bring home around 14,000 Vietnamese citizens from other countries.

Since late March more than 11,000 people have been brought home from various parts of the world.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Three more recover from Covid-19

Three more recover from Covid-19

One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

See more

Tags:

Covid-19 pandemic

US

repatriation flight

Russia

coronavirus crisis

Vietnamese citizens

travel restrictions

 

Read more

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Man held for assaulting son’s 7-year-old classmate

Man held for assaulting son’s 7-year-old classmate

204 kg ivory haul lands three traders in jail

204 kg ivory haul lands three traders in jail

Vietnam repatriates American soldier’s remains in Hanoi

Vietnam repatriates American soldier’s remains in Hanoi

280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia

280 Vietnamese fly home from Covid-19 hotspot Russia

 
go to top