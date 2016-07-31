VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam blocks travel firm’s website for use of 'China Beach' on tour promo

By Nguyen Dong   July 31, 2016 | 02:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam blocks travel firm’s website for use of 'China Beach' on tour promo
The Jeep Tours still used

Vietnamese authorities could only block access to the site from Vietnam as it's hosted in Canada.

The Department of Information and Communications in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang asked the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center and Da Nang's Center for Information Infrastructure Development to block a local tour operator’s website on July 30.

The department made the proposal after finding that Jeep Tours, a Da Nang – based travel firm, used “China Beach” to refer to Non Nuoc Beach for a tour advertised on its website. The move aims to prevent the distribution of false information about Vietnam’s sovereignty, the department said.

The website is hosted in Canada, so Vietnamese authorities are unable to block access to the site from Vietnam. “The domain name has been blocked in the city,” said an official from Da Nang’s Department of Information and Communications.

The website http://lookingglassjeeptours.com/vietnam/tours could not be accessed from Hanoi as of July 31.

On July 28, local authorities seized leaflets from Jeep Tours that named a stretch of coast in Da Nang the "China Beach". The company, however, did not remove “China Beach” from the tour advertised on its website.

Local police have been asked to investigate Jeep Tours.

Related news:

Da Nang seizes tourist leaflets advertising 'China Beach'

Tags: China Beach Da Nang Jeep Tours
 
Read more
Vietnam stops 10 provinces from exporting laborers to South Korea

Vietnam stops 10 provinces from exporting laborers to South Korea

Vietnam has an eye on the sky with new radar station

Vietnam has an eye on the sky with new radar station

Vietnam central city turns down cheap foreign loan for port expansion

Vietnam central city turns down cheap foreign loan for port expansion

Alleged rhino horn smuggler busted at Vietnam airport

Alleged rhino horn smuggler busted at Vietnam airport

Transgender identity is not mental disorder

Transgender identity is not mental disorder

Fire kills 6 family members in southern Vietnam

Fire kills 6 family members in southern Vietnam

Vietnamese stand together in face of cyber-attack

Vietnamese stand together in face of cyber-attack

Chinese hacker group denies involvement in Vietnam airport cyber-attack

Chinese hacker group denies involvement in Vietnam airport cyber-attack

 
go to top