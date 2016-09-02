Vietnam 'biggest winner' in intn'l survey on best countries for expats

Foreign tourists enjoy food and drinks at small odienpen-air restaurants in the ancient quarter of Hanoi. Photo by AFP

Vietnam has made the "biggest jump" in this year's annual InterNations Expat Insider Survey, which polled 14,000 respondents representing 174 nationalities.

The country rose up an "astounding" 24 places to come in 11th out of 67 countries, according to the survey. In 2015, Vietnam came in 35th place out of 64 countries.

InterNations, an expat networking website, has annually surveyed 14,000 people who had left their country to work somewhere else to ascertain where they are happiest. The survey, which was first conducted in 2014, accounted for different factors, such as ease of settling in, quality of life, and cost of living to decide the rankings of countries.

In 2015, only 13 percent of expats in Vietnam said they were completely happy with their work-life balance. This year, almost one in five (19 percent) is.

74 percent of respondents said they are generally satisfied with their jobs in 2016, whereas 61 percent stated so last year.

The cordiality of Vietnamese has remained a magnet for expats there. 84 percent of respondents endorsed the general friendliness of the local residents this year, compared with 74 percent in 2015.

The expats also think that they hardly find any difficulties making new friends among the local residents, with 63 percent generally agreeing that this is easy to do so. In 2015, only 48 percent were of the same opinion.

“The Vietnamese are kind, caring and very considerate, with a good sense of humor," the survey quoted a respondent as saying. "Life is good here, one of the nicest places I have ever lived.

The 2016 survey placed Taiwan on top of the list, followed by Malta, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Australia, Austria, Luxembourg, and Czech Republic.

Related news:

> New work permit regulations for expats in Vietnam