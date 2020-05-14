VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam begins day 28 without Covid-19 community infection

By Le Nga   May 14, 2020 | 06:36 am GMT+7
Vietnam begins day 28 without Covid-19 community infection
A staff pour disinfectant for a passenger to clean hands on a bus in Ho Chi Minh City, April 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

With no new Covid-19 case confirmed Thursday morning, Vietnam entered its 28th consecutive day without community infection of the virus.

For a week now, the nation’s Covid-19 count has remained unchanged at 288, 36 of them still under treatment and the rest recovered. Among the active cases, six have tested negative once and 11 others at least twice.

Vietnam decided Tuesday to go ahead with a lung transplant for its most critical patient, a 43-year-old British man whose lungs are now only 10 percent functional. Doctors are looking for a compatible donor.

Life has basically returned to normal in Vietnam.

All non-essentials services have been allowed to resume operations except for karaoke parlors and discos, students are back in school and traffic jams have returned to major cities.

The country still has nearly 14,000 people under quarantine – overseas returnees and those who came into close contact with Covid-19 patients.

The pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have crossed 297,000.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Eight more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi

Eight more Covid-19 patients recover in Hanoi

Vietnam to bring another 4,300 citizens home on special flights

Vietnam to bring another 4,300 citizens home on special flights

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 patients Vietnam Covid-19 cases
 
Read more
Vietnam to bring another 4,300 citizens home on special flights

Vietnam to bring another 4,300 citizens home on special flights

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

Walking streets to reopen as pandemic situation continues to improve

Walking streets to reopen as pandemic situation continues to improve

Woman's jail term for illegal wildlife trade doubled

Woman's jail term for illegal wildlife trade doubled

Israeli company uncovers cyberattack on Vietnam, neighbors by China-linked group​

Israeli company uncovers cyberattack on Vietnam, neighbors by China-linked group​

German firm circulates internal document with infamous nine-dash line

German firm circulates internal document with infamous nine-dash line

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Vietnam decides on lung transplant for British Covid-19 patient

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

Asian black bears freed after 20 years in captivity

 
go to top