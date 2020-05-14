Vietnam begins day 28 without Covid-19 community infection

A staff pour disinfectant for a passenger to clean hands on a bus in Ho Chi Minh City, April 28, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

For a week now, the nation’s Covid-19 count has remained unchanged at 288, 36 of them still under treatment and the rest recovered. Among the active cases, six have tested negative once and 11 others at least twice.

Vietnam decided Tuesday to go ahead with a lung transplant for its most critical patient, a 43-year-old British man whose lungs are now only 10 percent functional. Doctors are looking for a compatible donor.

Life has basically returned to normal in Vietnam.

All non-essentials services have been allowed to resume operations except for karaoke parlors and discos, students are back in school and traffic jams have returned to major cities.

The country still has nearly 14,000 people under quarantine – overseas returnees and those who came into close contact with Covid-19 patients.

The pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have crossed 297,000.