VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam bags three gold medals in junior international science contest

By Duong Tam   December 13, 2019 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam bags three gold medals in junior international science contest
The Vietnamese students at the International Junior Science Olympiad 2019 in Qatar. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

All six Vietnamese students participating in the International Junior Science Olympiad in Qatar have won medals, three of them gold.

At the 16th IJSO, held from December 3 to 12, 10th graders Dam Gia Bao, Nguyen Tri Duc and Cao Thuy An of Hanoi’s Hanoi-Amsterdam High School won the golds.

Their classmates at the school, Dang Minh Trung and Nguyen Hoang Trung, won silvers along with Nguyen Dinh Hieu of Hanoi's Nguyen Hue High School.

Last year Vietnam had bagged four gold and two silver medals along with a gold medal in the practice category and an individual excellence award, its best ever results since it first took part in the event nine years ago.

This year there were 326 contestants from 70 countries and territories who were tested in physics, chemistry and biology.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese education students contest awards medals science Qatar Olympiad IJSO International Junior Science Olympiad
 
Read more
Da Nang police to remove language barrier, better respond to foreign violators

Da Nang police to remove language barrier, better respond to foreign violators

PM sacks Khanh Hoa leaders for land violations

PM sacks Khanh Hoa leaders for land violations

Germany facilitates Mekong basin management with additional funding

Germany facilitates Mekong basin management with additional funding

Very unhealthy Hanoi air quality evokes calls for emergency measures

Very unhealthy Hanoi air quality evokes calls for emergency measures

HCMC drill sketches possible terrorism scenarios

HCMC drill sketches possible terrorism scenarios

Two Japanese navy vessels conduct friendly sweep of Da Nang

Two Japanese navy vessels conduct friendly sweep of Da Nang

Google trends show Vietnamese big on weather, Asian pop culture

Google trends show Vietnamese big on weather, Asian pop culture

Hanoian sentenced to death for familicide

Hanoian sentenced to death for familicide

 
go to top