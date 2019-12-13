Vietnam bags three gold medals in junior international science contest

The Vietnamese students at the International Junior Science Olympiad 2019 in Qatar. Photo courtesy of Hanoi Department of Education and Training.

At the 16th IJSO, held from December 3 to 12, 10th graders Dam Gia Bao, Nguyen Tri Duc and Cao Thuy An of Hanoi’s Hanoi-Amsterdam High School won the golds.

Their classmates at the school, Dang Minh Trung and Nguyen Hoang Trung, won silvers along with Nguyen Dinh Hieu of Hanoi's Nguyen Hue High School.

Last year Vietnam had bagged four gold and two silver medals along with a gold medal in the practice category and an individual excellence award, its best ever results since it first took part in the event nine years ago.

This year there were 326 contestants from 70 countries and territories who were tested in physics, chemistry and biology.