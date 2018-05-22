Vietnam bags gold medal at Asian Informatics competition

Vietnamese students earned high achivements at the 2018 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad with one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Pham Duc Thang, a 12th-grader from Hanoi, won the gold medal and helped put Vietnam in the third place overall after China and Russia, according to the results revealed on Monday.

The Vietnamese team has four high school students from the north, one from the central province of Thanh Hoa, one from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and another from Ho Chi Minh City.

They were selected from 15 students who participated in an online examination at the University of Technology in Hanoi.

This year's competition, which was held in Russia from May 13-21, drew 586 contestants from 31 countries and territories.

Last year, Vietnamese students came seventh overall by winning five silver and one bronze medals.