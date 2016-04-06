Vietnam asks for U.N support in combating drugs: Deputy PM

In 2015, for the first time in the last 20 years, the number of drug addicts in Vietnam reduced by more than 4,000 compared with the previous year. By January 2016, there were around 200,000 drug addicts in the country, Dam told International Narcotics Control Board 's vice president Jagjit Pavadia in an reception yesterday.

However, many new drugs are penetrating Vietnam, while the rate of addicts recovery remains low. Vietnam will focus on narcotic supplies, eliminate drug hotspots, and intensifying methadone treatment.



Jagjit Pavadia affirmed that her board and the U.N will provide resources in communications campaigns, policy consultancy, and in improving the legal system for Vietnam.