Vietnam arrests two bloggers on anti-state propaganda charges

Vietnam has detained two bloggers over the past week following an investigation that found they had spread "propaganda against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam".

A government statement said Wednesday that Bui Hieu Vo, 55, and Phan Kim Khanh, 24, had posted "fabricated, distorted and defamatory information" on their Facebook pages, blogs and YouTube channels, with the help of the U.S.-based Viet Tan - an organization Hanoi has declared a terrorist group.

The statement added that Bui Hieu Vo had also encouraged people to attack Party leaders and police using petrol and acid bombs.

Both bloggers admitted to their crimes and their links to the anti-state group, the statement said.

Last week, Vietnam called on local companies to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media after they were accused of publishing "toxic" anti-government content.

