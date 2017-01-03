VnExpress International
Vietnam arrests Parisian wanted for child sexual assault in France

By VnExpress   January 3, 2017 | 06:03 pm GMT+7
Alexandre Allione Horeau at a police station in Khanh Hoa Province. Photo courtesy of Khanh Hoa Online

The 49-year-old fencing coach has been accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student.

Police in the central province of Khanh Hoa have arrested a French man who is wanted by Interpol for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in his home country.

Khanh Hoa police said they found Alexandre Allione Horeau, 49, and his wife at an apartment last week, local media reported.

Police in Paris have been looking for Horeau, a fencing coach, since March 2016 after the parents of a 9-year-old student accused him of sexually assaulting their daughter, according to Interpol.

He and his wife reportedly fled to Cambodia, and then to Nha Trang resort town in Khanh Hoa.

French police issued a warrant for him in June, before Interpol followed with an international warrant.

Horeau will be handed to Interpol to be transferred back to France, Khanh Hoa Online reported.

A UNICEF study in 2014 estimated that around 120 million girls under the age of 20, or one in 10 worldwide,  have been subjected to forced sexual intercourse or other forced sexual acts at some point of their lives.

