Vietnam appoints vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general

April 8, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7
(From left to right) Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Le Minh Tri and Nguyen Hoa Binh. Photo: Giang Huy

Vietnam’s National Assembly on Friday appointed a new vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general.

Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, deputy chairwoman of the Office of the Central Party Committee, was named vice state president; Nguyen Hoa Binh, former prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy, was appointed chief judge of the Supreme People's Court; and Le Minh Tri, deputy head of the Party Central Committee Commission for Internal Affairs, was voted new prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy.

Deputy Chair of Central Party’s Office Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has become the next vice state president of Vietnam after the majority of National Assembly deputies gave their approval for her to replace Nguyen Thi Doan.

Following Thinh’s election, Deputy Chair of Central Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri (56) was selected for prosecutor general of the Vietnam Supreme People's Procuracy and former prosecutor general Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected to the post of chief judge of the Supreme People's Court, replacing Truong Hoa Binh.

Thinh (57) was born in the central province of Quang Nam. She has an MA in Party Construction and a BA in History and Law. Prior to being elected vice state president, Thinh held a number of positions, including standing deputy chair of Vietnam’s Women's Union and secretary of the Vinh Long provincial Party Committee. She is a deputy of the National Assembly (XI, XIII).

Tri (56) was born in Ho Chi Minh City. He is member of the Party Central Committee. He used to be deputy chair of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Nguyen Hoa Binh was born in 1958 in the south-central province of Quang Ngai. He is an associated professor with a PhD in Law. He started his career in public security sector and was a member of the Party Central Committee (XI, XII). He is also a deputy of the NA (XIII).

