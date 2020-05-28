Vietnam among world's cheapest mobile data markets: report

Customers use their cell phones at a drink shop in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The country’s average price for one gigabyte (1GB) of mobile data costs $0.57, much lower than the global average of $5.09, according to a report by Cable, a U.K. broadband, TV, phone and mobile provider.

The report was based on an analysis of 5,554 mobile data plans in 228 countries and territories to compare the cost for 1GB of mobile data across the world.

Accordingly, the cheapest price for 1GB for 30 days in Vietnam is only VND1,000 ($0.04) while the most expensive price is VND300,000 ($12.84).

India topped the list, with an average price for 1GB of mobile data at $0.09, followed by Israel ($0.11) and Kyrgyzstan ($0.21).

The rest of the top 10 are Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Somalia, Sri Lanka and Russia.

Asian countries made up a third of the global top 20, with the average price for 1GB less than a dollar, including in China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Iran, Myanmar and Nepal.

Saint Helena, an island of the U.K. is the priciest place in which to buy mobile data with an average cost for 1GB set at $52.50, 583 times the average in India.

Vietnam's 4G average download speed of mobile data clocked at 20.6 Mbps, ranking 41st among 100 economies and second behind Singapore in Southeast Asia, according to a report released this month by OpenSignal, a British company that measures mobile user experience globally.

Around 64 million people, or over half the country's population, are online.