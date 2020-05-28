VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam among world's cheapest mobile data markets: report

By Nguyen Quy   May 28, 2020 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam among world's cheapest mobile data markets: report
Customers use their cell phones at a drink shop in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A new study has found Vietnam to be the 10th cheapest country in the world to purchase mobile data.

The country’s average price for one gigabyte (1GB) of mobile data costs $0.57, much lower than the global average of $5.09, according to a report by Cable, a U.K. broadband, TV, phone and mobile provider.

The report was based on an analysis of 5,554 mobile data plans in 228 countries and territories to compare the cost for 1GB of mobile data across the world.

Accordingly, the cheapest price for 1GB for 30 days in Vietnam is only VND1,000 ($0.04) while the most expensive price is VND300,000 ($12.84).

India topped the list, with an average price for 1GB of mobile data at $0.09, followed by Israel ($0.11) and Kyrgyzstan ($0.21).

The rest of the top 10 are Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Somalia, Sri Lanka and Russia.

Asian countries made up a third of the global top 20, with the average price for 1GB less than a dollar, including in China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Iran, Myanmar and Nepal.

Saint Helena, an island of the U.K. is the priciest place in which to buy mobile data with an average cost for 1GB set at $52.50, 583 times the average in India.

Vietnam's 4G average download speed of mobile data clocked at 20.6 Mbps, ranking 41st among 100 economies and second behind Singapore in Southeast Asia, according to a report released this month by OpenSignal, a British company that measures mobile user experience globally.

Around 64 million people, or over half the country's population, are online.

Related News:

Tags:

mobile data price

Vietnam

internet users

4G data speed

social media

average price of 1GB

 

Read more

South Korean arrested for running poker gambling ring in Saigon

South Korean arrested for running poker gambling ring in Saigon

Global vaccine organization hails Vietnam’s success against Covid-19

Global vaccine organization hails Vietnam’s success against Covid-19

British Covid-19 patient moves out of two-month coma

British Covid-19 patient moves out of two-month coma

Highway stretch collapses into Mekong river four days after cracking

Highway stretch collapses into Mekong river four days after cracking

26 people arrested in France and Belgium over truck deaths

26 people arrested in France and Belgium over truck deaths

Top province official in deep water over fatal hit-and-run

Top province official in deep water over fatal hit-and-run

Vietnam destroys 4,000 pigs as African swine fever makes comeback

Vietnam destroys 4,000 pigs as African swine fever makes comeback

Comatose British Covid-19 patient back on dialysis

Comatose British Covid-19 patient back on dialysis

 
go to top