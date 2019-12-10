VnExpress International
Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

By Kieu Duong, Giang Huy, Nguyen Nam   December 10, 2019 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese fans have been thronging airports donning the national flag's colors to cheer the men's football team in the final SEA Games match on Tuesday night.

People don red and gold clothes, banners and the Vietnamese flags at the T2 Terminal in Hanois Noi Bai Airport to cheer for the team. Most of them booked tours to the Philippines that would return the same day.

Football fans in colorful wigs, headbands and red t-shirts with the golden star crowd the T2 Terminal in Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport. Most of them have booked one-day tours to the Philippines.
Two women are spotted with banners, a cut-out picture of South Korean coach Park Hang-seo, scarfs and other items to showcase their love for the Vietnamese team and its coach.According to tour agency Vietravel, around 1,000 of its customers would fly from Hanoi, Saigon and central Da Nang City to go to the Philippines Ninoy Aquino.

Two women dressed for the final match against Indonesia for the SEA Games gold medal hold up a cutout of South Korean coach Park Hang-seo and a banner with "Viet Nam" emblazoned on it.

Travel agency Vietravel has said that around 1,000 of its customers will fly from Hanoi, Saigon and Da Nang City to go today to the Ninoy Aquino Airport in the Philippines today.
A man and woman clap and cheer as they wait for their check-in procedures.According to Nguyen Cong Hoan, director of Hanoi RedTours, around 300 of their customers would fly on two planes of national carrier Vietnam Airlines. All their tours are sold out within 12 hours since December 5, he said.

People wait to check in for their flight in Hanoi.

Nguyen Cong Hoan, director of Hanoi RedTours, said around 300 customers would fly on two planes operated by national carrier Vietnam Airlines. All their tours to the Philippines sold out within 12 hours after December 5, he said. Vietnam drew against Thailand in their last group stage match on December 5, securing a spot in the SEA Games men's football final.
Nguyen Viet Hung, 5 (L) and his uncle Bui Tien Dat are among the ones flying to the Philippines to cheer for the national team. They are accompanied by Hungs mother, Bui Thu Hien.We couldnt do anything yesterday as we were too excited to go [to the Philippines], said Hien.

Nguyen Viet Hung, 5, (L) and his uncle Bui Tien Dat are among the ones flying to the Philippines to cheer for the national team. They are accompanied by Hung's mother, Bui Thu Hien.

"We couldn't do anything yesterday as we were too excited about going," said Hien.
Vu Van Chung, 83, is among the oldest to go cheer for the team in the Philippines. He expects a gold medal for Vietnam, he said.

Vu Van Chung, 83, is among the oldest fans, if not the oldest, going to cheer the team in the Philippines. He expects a gold medal for Vietnam, he said.
A group of Vietnamese fans pose for a group picture, sporting a banner to cheer for the national team.

At Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC, a group of Vietnamese fans pose for a group picture, sporting a banner proclaiming their patriotism and unity.
Two male fans from Saigon say they believe that Vietnamese mens football team would win a gold medal.

Two male fans from Saigon hold up replicas of the gold medal they want the national men’s team to win.
A sticker mimicking the Vietnamese flag is spotted on a suitcase.

A sticker of the Vietnamese flag stuck on a suitcase waiting to be checked in at the airport.
Three women are spotted with the Vietnamese flag and taking photos while waiting to be checked-in.

Three women wearing t-shirts with the national flag colors check selfies they have taken on their smartphones while waiting to check in for their flight.
A crowd in red and gold clothing wait for their flights to the Philippines to cheer for the Vietnamese team.Vietnam would face against Indonesia in the SEA Games mens football final in the Philippines on Tuesday, 7 p.m. (Hanoi time). The match would be reported live.

Hundreds of fans wait to check in for their flights to the Philippines.

Vietnam will play Indonesia in the final of the SEA Games men's football tournament in the Philippines today at 7 p.m. (Hanoi time). The match will be reported live.

