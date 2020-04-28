VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines to operate two direct flights to US amid pandemic chaos

By Minh Nga   April 28, 2020 | 11:01 am GMT+7
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, February 4, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam Airlines will operate two commercial flights from Hanoi to the U.S. in May, the first ever flights on the route, exclusively for U.S. nationals.

One would leave at 9:45 a.m. on May 2 and arrive in San Francisco at 10:00 a.m. local time, and the other will depart from Hanoi at 6:20 a.m. on May 10 and land in Washington, D.C., at 1:00 p.m. local time, the U.S. embassy announced.

The fare would depend on the number of passengers and could be higher than a normal one-way ticket, it said, calling for citizens who need departure assistance to register with the embassy by Tuesday afternoon.

Vietnam has suspended all international flights as a containment measure against Covid-19 and thousands of foreigners are stuck in the country. Some special flights have been operated in recent weeks to repatriate Europeans and citizens of several Southeast Asian countries.

Vietnam Airlines got the green light to operate direct flights from Hanoi and HCMC to several American destinations in September last year.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a Category 1 rating to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam under its International Aviation Safety Assessment program in 2018 meaning it met safety standards to operate flights to the U.S.

Flights now take 20.5 hours to fly from HCMC to San Francisco via South Korea, while the planned direct service to major cities along the U.S.’s west coast would only take around 13 hours.

