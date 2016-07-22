Vietnam Airlines’ profit rockets to $71 mln in first half

Rising passenger numbers have helped drive Vietnam Airlines' profits skywards in the first six months of this year, according to a company report.

Vietnam Airlines transported 9.65 million passengers in the period, an increase of 15.5 percent on-year, with foreign passengers up 6.9 percent and domestic passengers up 21.1 percent, the national flag carrier said in the report.

As a result, the airliner's gross profit in the first six months jumped to VND1.598 trillion ($70.7 million), a massive 272 percent spike on-year.

However, it also reported more threats to aviation safety and security in the first six months, according to the report.

The company had to deal with 65 aviation safety and security incidents, an increase of nine from the same period last year, the report said.

The airline conducted around 70,000 flights in H1, up 10.7 percent on-year.

Related news:

> Vietnam Airlines’ share sales to Japan’s ANA complete

> Circus group responsible for targeting plane with laser: Vietnam police