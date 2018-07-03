Vietnam Airlines cancels flights to S Korea, Japan amid typhoon scare

Vietnam Airlines has cancelled many flights from Vietnam to Japan, South Korea due to the tropical storm. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled six flights from Vietnam to Japan and South Korea on Tuesday as Typhoon Prapiroon ravaged the Korean Peninsula, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam Airlines said four flights scheduled to leave Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City for Busan in South Korea have been cancelled due to safety concerns.

The state-owned carrier is planning to arrange extra flights to and from the city of Busan late Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning.

Two flights between Hanoi and Fukuoka in Japan have also been cancelled. Affected passengers in both cities will be given alternative options on Wednesday.

Passengers have been also advised to get updates on weather conditions and announcements from the carrier in making their travel plans.

The typhoon, with torrential rains and winds raging as fast as 97km (60 miles) per hour, lashed South Korea's southern-most island of Jeju and Jeolla province last Saturday, leaving one person dead and one missing as of Monday afternoon, the Strait Times reported.

Approximately 10,000 flight cancellations and delays by Vietnamese airlines have been recorded in the first three months of 2018, accounting for 13.5 percent of the total flights operated by the country's four domestic airlines, an increase of one percentage point from a year ago.