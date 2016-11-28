Vietnam Airlines busts 14 cases of theft by foreigners in less than a month

Chinese passenger Wang QingJian was arrested at Da Nang International Airport on November 24. Photo by VnExpress/N.Đ

Vietnam Airlines has uncovered 14 cases of foreign passengers attempting to steal property from fellow travelers so far this month.

Most of the incidents took place on the Hong Kong-Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang-Hanoi, and Da Nang-Ho Chi Minh City routes. The central city of Da Nang alone handled five cases involving Chinese passengers allegedly trying to steal on flights this month.

Vietnam Airlines has responded by training staff to be more alert to the issue, a representative from the carrier said.

The airline has also warned its passengers not to keep money and other valuable assets in their cabin luggage.

Other carriers such as Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific have not reported any such incidents involving foreign passengers.

In the latest incident, security officers at Da Nang International Airport arrested a Chinese man on November 24 for stealing VND400 million ($17,800) from a Vietnamese passenger.

The officers had received information that 52-year-old Wang QingJian had stolen from another passenger on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang.

Security officers and police arrested the thief when he landed at Da Nang Airport and found VND400 million in his luggage that he had stolen from Ngo Ngoc Thuan, 41, a Vietnamese man on the same flight.

