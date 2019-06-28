VnExpress International
Vietnam affirms its fair approach toward trade with US

By Khanh Lynh   June 28, 2019 | 10:57 pm GMT+7
The U.S. is one of Vietnam's top trade partners. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam says its approach toward trade cooperation with the U.S. is based on freedom, fairness and timely resolution of problems that arise.

"With the view the two economies can complement each other, Vietnam advocates to promote economic, trade and investment relations with the U.S. toward freedom and fairness for mutual benefits," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Friday, in response to media questions over President Donald Trump’s statement on bilateral trade ties on Wednesday.

During an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump hinted he might impose tariffs on Vietnam, which has benefited from the US-China trade dispute. He said Vietnam was the "single worst abuser of everybody."

"A lot of companies are moving to Vietnam, but Vietnam takes advantage of us even worse than China. So there’s a very interesting situation going on there," Trump said, adding that Washington was in discussions with Hanoi.

Hang said Vietnam has made lots of efforts to improve the bilateral trade balance, boosting the import of American goods with high demands, improving its investment and business climate, creating favorable conditions for American businesses, and encouraging Vietnamese enterprises to make business in the U.S.

"Vietnam has also implemented many solutions to combat trade frauds and foreign goods in the name of Vietnamese goods exported to other markets."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo courtesy of the foreign ministry.

She said Vietnam and the U.S. regularly exchange through existing mechanisms like the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) to form comprehensive and long-term cooperation strategies, strengthen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, and solve problems arising in time.

Hang emphasized Vietnam appreciates the development of a comprehensive partnership with the United States. "The two countries over the past years have witnessed great progress in all fields, especially economy, trade and investment."

Tags: Vietnam trade US Trump relation
 
