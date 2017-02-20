VnExpress International
Vietjet, Airbus team up to open pilot training school

By VnExpress   February 20, 2017 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
An aircraft of Vietjet prepares for landing at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters

Vietnamese airlines are faced with a looming shortage of professional pilots.

Vietnam’s only privately-owned airline Vietjet will join Airbus to open a pilot training center in Ho Chi Minh City to meet the rapidly growing demand for cockpit crew in the country

The move is expected to meet the low-cost carrier’s demand for qualified professionals to man its cockpits and promote aeronautical and aviation technology, Vietjet said.

When fully operational, the 5.54 hectare (13.7-acre) facility at Saigon Hi-Tech Park will be the first training center of its kind in Vietnam.

The $170 million facility is scheduled take 12 months to build, starting from March this year.

Vietjet will work with civil aircraft manufacturer Airbus to operate full-flight simulators at the facility.

It remains unclear about the training capacity of the center under the Vietjet-Airbus venture.

Vietnamese airlines are dealing with what they believe to be a serious shortage of professional pilots.

“Vietnam’s airline market is growing rapidly, hence there’s a huge demand for a large number of qualified professionals at local airlines,” Lai Xuan Thanh, director general of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, said at a recent meeting of transport authorities.

Vietnam’s airline industry is growing at the third-fastest pace in the Asia-Pacific region with the number of air travelers in 2016 jumping by 29 percent from 2015 to about 52 million.

pilot Vietjet Airbus training school full-flight simulator
 

