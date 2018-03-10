VnExpress International
Video shows Hanoi woman toppled as her dog is snatched in broad daylight

By Minh Minh   March 10, 2018 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

‘The thieves were bold and dangerous.’

A woman out walking her dog in Hanoi one morning this week was dragged to the ground when two men driving a motorbike snatched her pet, a video shows.

The video shared by her son said the incident happened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in a busy alley.

“The thieves were bold and dangerous,” said Tung, the son.

He said the men caught the dog with a noose and stunned it with a taser.

Dog theft is rarely treated as a criminal offense in Vietnam, unless the stolen animals are valued at more than VND2 million (less than $100).

The act is agonized over by the public in Vietnam, which is also home to a market that consumes an estimated five million dogs per year, second only to China, which eats roughly 20 million.

Many of the stolen dogs are pets which are sold to small, unregulated abattoirs and brutally killed.

