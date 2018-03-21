VnExpress International
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

By Hoang Nam   March 21, 2018 | 11:00 am GMT+7

He turned his wheel into a desk while driving at high speed down an expressway.

A bus driver is facing punishment after a video caught him writing on a stack of paper while driving at high speed along an expressway in southern Vietnam.

The 30-second video shows the driver using his wheel as a desk to write on. He is also seen wearing a Bluetooth earpiece in the video, which was published on Monday.

The footage was captured by a passenger on what appears to be the expressway between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

Police said they are verifying the images. 

The video has caused uproar on social networks. Many Facebookers said the driver should be heavily punished for “disrespecting people’s lives.”

Road crashes are one of the top causes of deaths in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour.

Videos of careless drivers are often posted online, showing them texting, playing games or just sitting back and driving with their feet.

Tags: Vietnam traffic driver road crashes road safety travel Ho Chi Minh City
 
