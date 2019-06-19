VnExpress International
Vice admiral gets Party warning for land management wrongdoing

By Hoang Thuy   June 19, 2019 | 08:13 pm GMT+7

The Party Central Committee Secretariat has issued a warning to Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Tinh for wrongdoing related to management of naval lands.

Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Tinh has received an official warning for violating regulations on using defense land. Photo by Tran Viet Van

The Secretariat said that Tinh, former Political Commissar of Vietnam People’s Navy, is responsible for serious violations of the Party Navy during its 2005-2010 term.

The Standing Committee of the Navy violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations; violated the authority and legal provisions on land management, it added.

Relating authorities have determined that Tinh's violations were serious, adversely affecting the prestige of party organizations, the army and other individuals, it said.

Vice Admiral Nguyen Van Tinh has admitted his violations and irresponsibilities, the Secretariat said.

The Secretariat’s statement comes after the Party Central Inspection Committee earlier this month called for disciplinary action against senior navy officers for violating regulations on using defense land.

Tinh, along with Admiral Nguyen Van Hien, former Vice Minister of National Defense, and Rear Admiral Le Van Dao were responsible for several land management violations, the inspection commitee said.

The Communist Party of Vietnam has four modes of punishment against members: reprimand, warning, demotion and expulsion.

The scrutiny of officers came after Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong, who spearheads the country's anti-corruption campaign, said in January it was expanding to the military, that he wanted the military’s bosses to root out corrupt practices in managing and using its assets.

In the past three years Vietnam's sweeping corruption crackdown has ensnared scores of high-profile officials, especially in the energy and banking sectors.

Tags: Vietnam vice admiral Nguyen Van Tinh Party Central Committee Secretariat Political Commissar of Vietnam People's Navy Party Navy
 
