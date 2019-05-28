Van Don a top five airport in the world for service quality

The survey, done by the Airport Performance Measurement Program (APMP), covered 47 airports worldwide. It was based on indicators from SKYTRAX, a UK-based international air transport rating organization.

The other airports in the top 5 list were Jukuoka in Japan, Sydney in Australia, and Kaohsiung and Taoyuan in Taiwan.

The Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Vietnam’s first private airport, achieved a total APMP score of 78, the highest among Vietnamese airports included in the survey.

Evaluation criteria included reflex indicator points (according to customerassessments), abnormal baggage performance points, safety target points, and on-time performance (OTP) target points.

A corner of the Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Of the indicators, the reflex score rated by customers accountedfor the highest proportion in the grading structure, including general survey and assessment items on check-in procedures (employee attitude, procedures at counter, queue times) and service to guide passengers on the plane (attitude of the instructor, convenience of the process from the waiting room to the plane).

Van Don Airport's highest score was in this group of indicators, withan average of over 80 points, corresponding to ahigh level of passengersatisfaction.

In the first quarter of 2019, Van Don Airport welcomed nearly 40,000 passengers on 328 flights to and from Vietnam operated by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways.

The airport is expected to open more domestic flights to key tourism markets and exploit international routes to potential Asian markets like Taiwan, Thailand, mainland China, South Korea and Japan.

Van Don Airport has achieved a high level of passenger satisfaction, in the short time since it opened.

On May 27, the airport will officially open international routes and receive B373- 800 aircraft departing from Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, in Guangdong Province, China.

Pham Ngoc Sau, director of Van Đon Airport, said the airport, besides its impressive architecture and quality of facilities, adhered to strict standards of service, ensuring maximum satisfaction for passengers and meeting the stringent criteria of airlines.

"Invested in and operated by the Sun Group, Van Don Airport puts the experience and feelings of customers first. The fact that passengers appreciate the attitude of the service staff is an encouragement for us to further improve the quality of service," Sau said.

"In the future, we will strive to improve quality inall criteria, especially waiting time, to bring maximum satisfaction to customers. Theairport has also signed a quality commitment pact with airlines to provide maximum support for their operations," he added.

Officially inaugurated in December 30, 2018, the VND7.5 trillion ($321 million) Van Don Airport is the first private airport in Vietnam.

Van Don Airport has significantly contributedto figure of 6,6 million visitors to Quang Ninh Province in the first four months of this year, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

In the short time since its opening, the Van Don Airport gained a reputation for its service quality and conveniences. Its use by an increasing number of airlines and tour operators has contributed significantly to the number of 6.6 million visitors to Quang Ninh Province in the first four months of this year, up 14 per cent year-on-year. Quang Ninh is home to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO natural heritage site.

The airport plans to offer greenlandscapes and "ecological experiences" to passengers in the future, bringing it on par with modern airports aroundthe world.

Asa 4E-class airport under International Civil Aviation Organization standards, Van Don Airport can accommodatethe most modern aircraft in theworld. It has a capacity of 2.5 million passengers per year in the first phase and is expected to receive five million passengers per year by 2030.