Vaccine for new coronavirus 'COVID-19' could be ready in 18 months: WHO

Medical staff treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei, China, January 28, 2020. Photo by Reuters.

"So we have to do everything today using available weapons," said Tedros.

The virus was officially named "COVID-19" at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organization, where the body's chief said countries had a chance of stopping its global spread.

As of Wednesday morning, the global nCoV death toll had climbed to 1,115 and confirmed infections topped 45,000, of whom over 4,500 have recovered.