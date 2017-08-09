VnExpress International
US warship makes port call in central Vietnam

By Staff reporters   August 9, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7

The visit is another example of the depth of the U.S.-Vietnam comprehensive partnership.

A U.S. Navy ship docked at Vietnam's Cam Ranh International Port on Tuesday for a routine technical stop, and for its crew to have an opportunity to experience the nearby resort town of Nha Trang, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

The USS San Diego has been on training exercises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region over the past few weeks since departing its homeport of San Diego in early July.

The USS San Diego. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy

“This is the first opportunity for some of our sailors to fulfill one of those ambitions for why many people join the U.S. Navy – to see the world,” Captain Pete Collins, commanding officer of the San Diego, said.

During the port call, the ship's crew will get some time off to explore Nha Trang and the surrounding area.

“Most of our crew has never traveled to this area of the world and this port visit will give them the chance to expand their horizons while building positive relations with local Vietnamese residents,” Lieutenant Alexandra Sibilla of the San Diego said.

After stopping in Cam Ranh, the San Diego will continue training with U.S. allies and partners in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

The San Diego's visit is another example of the depth of the U.S.-Vietnam comprehensive partnership through the strengthening of civilian and military ties, the U.S. embassy said.

The USS San Diego is the sixth ship in the San Antonio-class of amphibious landing transport dock ships commissioned in 2012. Designed as a multi-mission amphibious warship, these ships are capable of supporting a broad range of expeditionary operations.

