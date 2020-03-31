US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight

Specifically, the aid would help Vietnam prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts in response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, according to a fact sheet published on the U.S. Department of State's official website on March 27.

The aid to Vietnam is part of an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help up to 64 countries and territories most-at-risk of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected over 785,000 and killed over 37,800 worldwide.

Vietnam has recorded 204 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 55 have recovered and been discharged. Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

The U.S. has become the worst hit nation in the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting more than 164,350 cases including 3,173 deaths.