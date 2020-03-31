VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight

By Phan Anh   March 31, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
US to pump $3 mln into Vietnam Covid-19 fight
A man is tested for Covid-19 in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The U.S. would aid Vietnam with nearly $3 million in health assistance to help fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, its Department of State announced.

Specifically, the aid would help Vietnam prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts in response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, according to a fact sheet published on the U.S. Department of State's official website on March 27.

The aid to Vietnam is part of an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help up to 64 countries and territories most-at-risk of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected over 785,000 and killed over 37,800 worldwide.

Vietnam has recorded 204 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 55 have recovered and been discharged. Many of the active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S., foreigners coming from the same regions and those who’d come into contact with both groups of people.

The U.S. has become the worst hit nation in the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting more than 164,350 cases including 3,173 deaths.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam

Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus US U.S. United States aid diplomacy humanitarian outbreak epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Five years in jail for false medical declaration on Covid-19

Five years in jail for false medical declaration on Covid-19

Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam

Covid-19 hotspots account for three new cases in Vietnam

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

Lottery ticket vendors bet on distributor support during pandemic

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

HCMC to let Covid-19 doctors rest in hotels

Hue discharges senior British Covid-19 patient

Hue discharges senior British Covid-19 patient

Covid-19 curfew: Stay at home, no gatherings of more than two people

Covid-19 curfew: Stay at home, no gatherings of more than two people

Mekong River dams could slice 0.3 pct off Vietnam's GDP: report

Mekong River dams could slice 0.3 pct off Vietnam's GDP: report

Vietnam sends 220 Europeans home

Vietnam sends 220 Europeans home

 
go to top