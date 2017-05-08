VnExpress International
US ship docks in Vietnam on diplomatic Pacific mission

By VnExpress   May 8, 2017 | 06:22 pm GMT+7
The U.S. expeditionary transport ship U.S.N.S. Fall River docks in Da Nang on Monday. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy Hanoi

Delegates from Australia, Japan and the U.K. will also be promoting regional collaboration.

A U.S. transport ship arrived in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang on Monday to start the eighth Pacific Partnership mission in the Southeast Asian country, the U.S. embassy in Hanoi said.

The arrival of the U.S.N.S. Fall River marks the fourth consecutive year that the Pacific Partnership mission has landed in Vietnam.

Delegates from Australia, Japan, the U.S. and the U.K. will also be taking part in the mission to promote the partnership between Vietnam and the U.S. and collaboration among partner countries, the embassy said in a statement.

Over the next 10 days, they will be working with Vietnamese civilian medical officers, participating in civil engineering projects, exchanging expertise with military medical staff and taking part in community projects.

Lieutenant Commander Greg Dusetzina, the American officer in charge of the Vietnam mission, was quoted as saying that the Pacific Partnership's mission is critical to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The mission will move south to Khanh Hoa Province following its stop in Da Nang.

