US repatriates soldiers who died during Vietnam War

The U.S. army perform a ceremony to bring the remains of American soldiers back home at Hanoi airport in December, 2017. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi

The remains of three U.S. soldiers who died during the Vietnam War were returned home on Sunday as part of repatriation efforts conducted by both countries.

The remains were found by a joint team of Vietnamese and U.S. experts, who confirmed they were American soldiers who had fought in the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

Their remains will be sent to Hawaii for further analysis to identify who they were, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This is the 143rd time that Vietnam has helped the U.S. repatriate its dead soldiers.

It is estimated the remains of around 1,200 American soldiers are still left in Vietnam.