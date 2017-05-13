US, Japan naval personnel build Da Nang nursery school

|
Pacific Partnership 2017 (PP17) on Friday unveiled four new classrooms at Hoa Lien Nursery School. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet Band performs at the opening ceremony.
Construction of the new building started in late March.
Captain Stanfield Chien, mission commander of PP17, presents the project board to Le Thi Thu Hanh, Deputy Director of Da Nang Foreign Affairs Department.
Susan Sutton, Deputy Chief of Mission, said the new classrooms would help reduce the children and teachers in the rainy season. The school's old building was often flooded.
A representative of the U.S. Navy hands the new classroom keys to the teachers. The American and Japanese naval personnel have been working for 51 days, with over 1,500 working hours to complete this project, said Chien.
The American and Japanese soldiers in a photo taken during construction.
The weather in Da Nang in the last two months was often hot and sunny.
This is one of the new classrooms.
A U.S. Navy member places the project board on the wall.
The personnel pose for a picture in front on the new school. PP17 is in the middle of a mission in Da Nang from May 8 to May 18. This is the 11th Pacific Partnership, and the 4th time Da Nang has been a host. After Da Nang, PP17 will visit the central province of Khanh Hoa.