VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Urban development blamed for deadly tree falls in Ho Chi Minh City

By VnExpress   November 30, 2016 | 12:11 pm GMT+7
Urban development blamed for deadly tree falls in Ho Chi Minh City
A tree falls off the street during heavy rain in Ho Chi Minh City in August 2016. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

City authorities urged to mete out penalties to ensure construction does not put trees at risk

At least two people have been killed and nine others injured by falling trees in Ho Chi Minh City this year, and transport officials are blaming the rapid rate of construction for uprooting the trees.

At a conference on Tuesday, the city’s transport department listed 216 incidents of trees being uprooted and 579 times that branches had fallen into the streets this year, local media reported.

A 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after a tree branch fell on her when she was jogging in District 1 on August 26. Two days later, a tree toppled and crushed a 25-year-old man in District 5. He suffered severe brain injuries and died later.

Tran Quang Nam, deputy director of the department, said that the problem has become more common since 2013, making people nervous every time they travel in heavy rain or stormy weather.

There are more than 122,650 trees lining the city's streets, including around 6,000 trees of between 15 and 20 years old that are vulnerable to heavy rain and strong winds.

Nguyen Khac Dung, chief manager of urban trees at the transport department, said that trees are planted in harmony with the city’s natural and infrastructure conditions.

But the harmony has been threatened by rapid urban development, with houses suffocating the trees and underground projects taking up their soil and water, Dung said.

He said the the city should issue heavy penalties to ensure construction does not put trees at risk.

Related news:

Hanoi blames careless planting for uprooted trees in wake of typhoon

Hanoi digs up giant trees to make way for subway

Tags: Vietnam urban development trees
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top