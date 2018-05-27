Unmapped roads raise risk to Southeast Asian rainforests: study

An average of 75 percent of roads in five Southeast Asian countries were missing from OpenStreetMap (OSM), a mapping platform widely used by researchers and academics.

The paper, published this month by the journal Biological Conservation, showed that an average of 75 percent of roads in five countries were missing from OpenStreetMap (OSM), a mapping platform widely used by researchers and academics.

“Large-scale forest clearance is preceded by the growth of road networks, which provide a stark warning for the region’s future,” the study said.

Author Alice Hughes, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, studied a total of 277,281 sq km by analyzing satellite images and maps showing forest loss and coverage, as well as agriculture concessions.

She found that roads have penetrated areas previously considered untouched and unreachable by vehicles.

“We are deluding ourselves that we still have large tracts of inaccessible, pristine forest, when the reality is highly-fragmented, very accessible forests,” Hughs said on Friday.

Her research examined road networks in parts of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

“In some parts of the region, up to 99 percent of roads on those global maps, which are used as the basis for a huge amount of further analysis, are not included,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Deforestation and development of forests in the area studied have occurred at a rapid pace since 2000, said Hughes, while maps used by researchers do not regularly update their road data.

“Most of the time these roads are just providing access to forests and up to 99 percent of deforestation is within 2.5 km of road,” she said. “They are clearly the access method.”

She added that the region urgently needs better protection and enforcement for its remaining forests.

Indonesia, which is the world’s biggest palm oil producer, introduced a forest clearing moratorium in 2011 to help reduce deforestation.

Hughes said the ban should be expanded beyond just land designated as natural, untouched primary forest to include all high biodiversity forests.

Hughes’ research methodology should be used to determine whether the same patterns exist in other parts of the world, said Christopher Martius, team leader for climate change at the Indonesia-based Center for International Forestry Research.

“It is surprising that nobody ever did that before, and it is shocking that the result shows we grossly underestimated the possible threat to tropical forests from road building,” he said by email.