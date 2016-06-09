VnExpress International
Ukranian couple found dead in Khanh Hoa, foul play suspected

By Xuan Ngoc   June 9, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7

Police in the southern coastal province of Khanh Hoa found the decomposing bodies of a Ukrainian couple who apparently died in the house they were renting.

On the evening of June 8, neighbors living on Hung Vuong Street contacted police about the strange smell coming from the three-storey house.

The police tried knocing, but when there was no response they broke down the door to find the body of a man in the living room and the body of a woman in the bathroom.

Their bodies were covered in injuries with bloodstains on the floor and furniture in disarray, indicating a struggle.

The couple have been named as Pashchenko Eduard, 43, and Zhukdva Zoriana, 35.

Locals told the police they had rented the house for more than a year. The woman owned a beauty salon but they hadn’t seen her for days.

