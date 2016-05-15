VnExpress International
UK trains Vietnamese military to counter maritime threats

May 15, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7
UK military personnel have conducted a first maritime training exercise to help Vietnam protect its Exclusive Economic Zone.

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense held a five-day training course for 25 military officers from Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand and the Philippines last week, according to a press release from the UK Embassy.

The training course, which took place from 9 to 13 May in Da Nang, focused on international maritime organizations and legislation, physical maritime threats, and how to counter them, fishery protection, the global maritime distress and safety system, search and rescue, environmental issues and disaster management.

Lieutenant Commander Ted Bath from the Royal Navy’s Maritime Warfare School said: "It is a tremendous privilege to welcome so many high caliber officers from five regional nations’ military forces to such a great venue in Vietnam to enhance their understanding of the issues involved in EEZ management and protection operations."

This is the first time that UK military personnel have conducted a training exercise in Vietnam. The UK Embassy said it plans to run similar more practically-focused training with the Vietnamese People’s Navy in the near future, as well as share further experiences with Vietnam’s Ministry of Defense through bilateral workshops. UK Defense Attaché to Vietnam Group Captain Tim Below said: "I look forward to continuing to deepen the defense relationship between our two countries through further opportunities to share experience in other areas of operations in the months ahead".

Tags: UK military training
 
