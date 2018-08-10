U23 Vietnam football team practices for Asian Games

Head coach Park Hang-seo said he chose Binh Duong, which neighbors Saigon, as the practice location because the local weather matched that of Indonesian capital Jakarta, where the premier Asian sporting contest will be held this year.

Vietnam will compete in Group D along with Japan, Pakistan and Nepal. Its first match will be against Pakistan on August 14.

Hundreds of fans rushed the stadium to watch the national team go their paces on Thursday.

Head coach Park Hang-seo holds the ball as he instructs the practice session. Park selected the squad team based on performance at an exhibition tournament with guest players from Oman, Palestine and Uzbekistan in Hanoi earlier this month. The team is basically the one that won Vietnam second place at the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in China last January.

The team formed two sides and played against each other.

Bui Tien Dung (L), 21, will be the main goal keeper for the Vietnam team at the 2018 Asian Games.