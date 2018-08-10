VnExpress International
U23 Vietnam football team practices for Asian Games

By Anh Khoa   August 10, 2018 | 07:28 pm GMT+7

Fans thronged the stadium as Vietnam’s football team began practicing for Asian Games 2018 in Binh Duong Province.

Head coach Park Hang-seo said he chose Binh Duong, which neighbors Saigon, as the practice location because the local weather matched that of Indonesian capital Jakarta, where the premier Asian sporting contest will be held this year.

Vietnam will compete in Group D along with Japan, Pakistan and Nepal. Its first match will be against Pakistan on August 14.

The stadium was packed with hundreds of the U-23 soccer team in Binh Duong. They gathered to support national team.

Hundreds of fans rushed the stadium to watch the national team go their paces on Thursday. 
Head coach Park Hang-seo holds the ball as he instructs the practice session.

Head coach Park Hang-seo holds the ball as he instructs the practice session. Park selected the squad team based on performance at an exhibition tournament with guest players from Oman, Palestine and Uzbekistan in Hanoi earlier this month. The team is basically the one that won Vietnam second place at the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship in China last January.
Members are divided into two teams to compete with each other as a practice method.

The team formed two sides and played against each other.
The 1997-borned Bui Tien Dung (left) will be the main goal keeper throughout 2018 Asian Game.

Bui Tien Dung (L), 21, will be the main goal keeper for the Vietnam team at the 2018 Asian Games.
Fans gathered at Go Dau footbball field to witness the national teams practice. The team will head to Indonesia on Saturday. 

Fans cheer and welcome the national team at the Go Dau footbball field. The team will head to Indonesia on Saturday. 
Read more
