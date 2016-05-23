U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

John Kerry chats with an international journalist. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Around 6 p.m., many people were caught by surprise when six cars stopped by Hoan Kiem Lake, right by Ngoc Son Temple. Dressed in a dark suit, Kerry got out of a Cadillac and greeted passers-by, then wandered around a nearby garden.

Kerry crossing the The Huc river. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Kerry gives an interview to a foreign news agency on The Huc bridge leading to Ngoc Son Temple. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do.

Kerry strolls around Hoan Kiem Lake with the journalist.

The Cadillac with Kerry inside. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Quang