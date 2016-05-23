VnExpress International
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake

By VnExpress   May 23, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was spotted at Hoan Kiem Lake answering an interview this evening. 

ngoai-truong-my-john-kerry-dao-ho-guom

John Kerry chats with an international journalist. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Around 6 p.m., many people were caught by surprise when six cars stopped by Hoan Kiem Lake, right by Ngoc Son Temple. Dressed in a dark suit, Kerry got out of a Cadillac and greeted passers-by, then wandered around a nearby garden. 

ngoai-truong-my-john-kerry-dao-ho-guom-1

Kerry crossing the The Huc river. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do
ngoai-truong-my-john-kerry-dao-ho-guom-2

Kerry gives an interview to a foreign news agency on The Huc bridge leading to Ngoc Son Temple. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do. 
ngoai-truong-my-john-kerry-dao-ho-guom-3

Kerry strolls around Hoan Kiem Lake with the journalist. 
ngoai-truong-my-john-kerry-dao-ho-guom-4

The Cadillac with Kerry inside. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Quang
ngoai-truong-my-john-kerry-dao-ho-guom-5

A convoy escorting Kerry. Photo by Nhat Quang
Facebook says found no political bias on Trending Topics

Obama gets a $6 dinner with Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi

Obama has dinner at street food place, shakes hands with cheering Hanoians

National Assembly election concludes without incident

U.S. President Obama meets with Vietnam Prime Minister and Party Chief

Denmark helps Vietnam fight climate change with water plants

U.S. Peace Corps volunteer to teach in Vietnam for the first time

Obama plans to enjoy Vietnamese iced coffee, be back with family for Vietnamese feast

