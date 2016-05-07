U.S. Ambassador invites Vietnamese facebookers to suggest schedule ahead of Obama visit

In a statement posted May 6 on his personal facebook which got nearly 43,000 likes, the ambassador asked if other people are excited for Obama’s visit as he is. “If you had control of Obama’s schedule while he’s in Vietnam, where is the one place or cultural site that you would insist he visit, and why?,” he wrote.

The posting has drawn attention and comments from his followers. Some wanted the president to visit Vietnam’s strategic Cam Ranh Bay by the East Sea while the others liked him to come to Mekong Delta where drought and salinity intrusion are negatively affecting local residents.

The White House has announced president Barack Obama will visit Vietnam this May but did not give specific time frame.