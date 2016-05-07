VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

U.S. Ambassador invites Vietnamese facebookers to suggest schedule ahead of Obama visit

By Toan Dao   May 7, 2016 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
U.S. Ambassador invites Vietnamese facebookers to suggest schedule ahead of Obama visit
U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius. Photo by Vu Le

U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, Ted Osius, has warmed up the atmosphere ahead of the upcoming Obama visit, inviting local facebookers to give advice on where the president should go in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a statement posted May 6 on his personal facebook which got nearly 43,000 likes, the ambassador asked if other people are excited for Obama’s visit as he is. “If you had control of Obama’s schedule while he’s in Vietnam, where is the one place or cultural site that you would insist he visit, and why?,” he wrote.

The posting has drawn attention and comments from his followers. Some wanted the president to visit Vietnam’s strategic Cam Ranh Bay by the East Sea while the others liked him to come to Mekong Delta where drought and salinity intrusion are negatively affecting local residents.

The White House has announced president Barack Obama will visit Vietnam this May but did not give specific time frame.

Tags: Obama Ted Osius
 
Read more
Inspection results pending from Formosa steel plant

Inspection results pending from Formosa steel plant

Sugarcane factory blamed for fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Sugarcane factory blamed for fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Environment ministry to check all major waste discharge sources to rivers

Environment ministry to check all major waste discharge sources to rivers

Devastating drought vaporizes Vietnam’s tourist attraction

Devastating drought vaporizes Vietnam’s tourist attraction

Lawyer wins $2.5 million from his client in a rare lawsuit

Lawyer wins $2.5 million from his client in a rare lawsuit

Quang Ninh to ban overnight cruises and wooden boats in Ha Long Bay

Quang Ninh to ban overnight cruises and wooden boats in Ha Long Bay

Ha Long cruise boat goes down in flames

Ha Long cruise boat goes down in flames

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

PM secures ADB loan to plough millions for Vietnam's border provinces

 
go to top